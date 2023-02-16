BOSSIER CITY, LA. — Elijah Beard, Kendrick Delahoussaye and Christian Caldwell combined for 62 points — including an incredible night at the free throw line — to lead Bossier Parish to an 87-78 victory Wednesday over Parish Junior College.
The victory gave the Cavaliers (4-11 in Region 14, 12-13 overall) a sweep over the Dragons (6-10, 10-17) in their home-and-away meetings this season.
Bossier led 46-43 at the half, including 19 points from Caldwell and 15 points from Beard.
Delahoussaye finished with a team-high 21 points after scoring only five points in the first half on a field goal and 3-of-3 free throws. The second half, he added three field goals and went 10-of-10 from the free throw line.
Missing three of his top players — Jaylen Wysinger, Caleb Jones, and Trae Johnson — because of injuries, Paris coach Bill Foy sent in 3-point specialist Alfred Worrell from off the bench midway through the first half.
The 6-4, 210-pound freshman from Silver Spring, Md., scored 14 of the Dragons’s next 19 points on four 3-pointers and a pair of free throws enroute to a team-high 23 points.
Ronald Holmes added 18 points and Morris Williams 17 for Paris.
The Dragons have three more regular-season games before the conference tournament in early March. Two of them are at home -- vs. nationally ranked Trinity Valley next Wednesday and Kilgore the following Wednesday.
PARIS (6-10, 10-17) -- Ronald Holmes 5-0 8-12 18, Rodney Geter 1-0 2-2 4, Christian Dews 1-0 0-0 2, Alfred Worrell 1-6 3-4 23, Morris Williams 4-2 3-4 17, Ahmad Artis 0-1 0-0 3, Esteban Roacho 1-1 2-2 7, Trey Swayzer 2-0 0-0 4. TOTALS -- 15-10 18-24 78. FOULS -- 22. FOULED OUT -- Roacho.
BOSSIER PARISH (4-11, 12-13) -- Elijah Beard 4-3 5-5 22, Kendrick Delahoussaye 4-0 13-13 21, Damani Claxton 1-0 3-6 5, D'Marcus Hall 3-2 0-0 12, Christian Caldwell 7-0 5-5 19, Jon'Quarius McGhee 2-0 2-2 6, Eric McKnight 0-0 0-0 0, Sheldon Schuler 0-0 0-0 0, Hugo Clarkin 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS -- 21-5 30-33 87. FOULS --16. FOULED OUT -- None.
