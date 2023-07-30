Cayle Beard got excited to see a brand new washing machine. It wasn’t for his home, but rather for the weight room he’s spent this summer remodeling and upgrading. Beard, starting his third season at Detroit, continues to build the foundation of his program, literally replacing old flooring in the weight room and figuratively by providing consistency to a team in need of stability. The Paris News caught up with Beard earlier for a Q&A.
Q: What is your coaching background?
“I was fortunate I grew up in Temple. Temple is in central Texas and is still one of the top-five winningest high school programs in the state of Texas. I was fortunate enough to play ball at Stephen F. Austin. After that, went back and coached at Temple for about 11 years and then when my head coach retired, I was young, arrogant and took a 5A head coaching job in New Mexico. It was a beautiful place to live, but the football is very different from where I came from, so we were there for about 18 months. Then we came back to the Metroplex, and I was at Kaufman, Red Oak, South Garland, Rockwall, Sunnyvale, Lindale and here, so I’ve been fortunate to be at good places.”
Q: What kind of scheme are you going to run?
“Defensively we’re going to run an odd front. We’ll probably base out of the bear, which is basically five down linemen. At this level you got to stop the run so we’re going to try and stop the run with our bear front.”
“And then offensively we’re going to switch. I’ve been a spread, one-back guy for the last 15 years. We have (more running back than receiving) personnel, so we’re going to go with what they call a gun-T which gives us some of the benefits of the spread offense as far as the passing game and the run-pass-options but also it gives us two more blockers in the box. So, it’s a wing-T scheme with a variation of the spread passing game. Do I think we can have one or two receivers this year? Yes. But we’re going to have three or four running backs, so it just makes sense to us to switch offenses. I think this will be a good mixture of throwing and passing that our kids need.”
Q: What will be the strength of the offense?
“We feel like we’ve got tough kids. And we’re not afraid to grind it out. I think we’ve got kids that can be the three yards and a cloud of dust type kids. So, if you look at our strength, I think our strength will be our toughness and then our offensive line should be pretty good. We’ve got five returning starters on the offensive line. And I think we’ve got a good mixture of skill players and linemen, so I think we’ll be pretty balanced offensively, whereas we’ve not been in the past.”
Q: What will be the strength of the defense?
“We’ve developed a desire to get to the football. There’s an urgency when you play defense and our kids this offseason have gotten stronger and I think they understand now what it takes to be a good football team defensively. We’ve simplified our system, so they don’t have to think, they just line up correct and run to the football and hopefully good things happen.”
