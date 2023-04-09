In what started as a defensive battle ended with a Chisum Lady Mustangs 10-3 win over the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs on Friday at the Chisum softball field.
The Lady Mustangs scored two runs in the bottom half of the second inning on a hit to right field by third baseman Hallie Miller. Edgewood answered quickly in the top of the third, tying the game at 2-2.
Chisum would threaten again in the bottom half of the third, but left the inning with the bases loaded. There the score remained until the bottom of the fifth inning when Chisum’s pitcher, Peyton Holland, hit a solo home run over the left field wall.
Holland took this momentum to the mound, holding Edgewood to only three more hits for the rest of the game.
In the bottom of the sixth, Chisum’s bats were hot. It started with a leadoff single by first baseman, Maddie Shires, followed by another hit from Miller. Serena Whatley’s sacrifice bunt scored pinch-runner Emmy Boutwell and a fielder’s choice out scored Miller.
It appeared that Edgewood would leave the inning allowing only two runs, but an error on their pitcher put Lilly Williams on first, followed by an intentional walk to Holland. This brought up clean-up hitter and shortstop, Brylea Marshall. Marshall had walked twice in the game, but lived up to her place in the lineup by scoring Williams and Holland on a triple to right center.
Chisum would bat around scoring seven runs in the bottom of the sixth with additional hits from catcher Cadriene Snell and a two-run home run from second baseman Sophie Rhea.
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Grand Saline on Tuesday, the 11th for their next contest.
