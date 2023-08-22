Chisum Volleyball

Members of the Chisum High School varsity volleyball team pose for a photo on Saturday after winning the North Hopkins Tournament championship. Pictured from left to right (Back Row) Coach Laura Nickerson, Maddie Shires, Maddy Todd, Addi Bradberry, Brooklyn Atnip, Rylee Chapman, Hope Ensor, Lindey Young, Kaleigh Potter, Coach Mandy Bell. Front row (L-R) Coach Lindsey Blackshear, Hallie Miller, Emma Garner, Sophie Rhea, Anna Jae Wood, Kiki Ball, Lolo Lawson. 

 Submitted Photo

While the scorching heat maybe one of the hottest things around the state of Texas right now, the Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team is making an argument of its own. 

Saturday afternoon the Lady Mustangs kept up their impressive start to the season, as they capped off a perfect weekend at the North Hopkins Tournament, moving their record to 14-1 on the year.

