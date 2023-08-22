While the scorching heat maybe one of the hottest things around the state of Texas right now, the Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team is making an argument of its own.
Saturday afternoon the Lady Mustangs kept up their impressive start to the season, as they capped off a perfect weekend at the North Hopkins Tournament, moving their record to 14-1 on the year.
Chisum hasn’t lost a game since Aug. 12 when it fell 2-1 against Bells in tournament play. Since then, the Lady Mustangs have reeled off eight straight victories.
“Overall, the team played very well this weekend,” Chisum coach Laura Nickerson said. “We did a good job of running our offense and our defense was very disciplined. There weren’t many balls that we let hit the ground out there. I’m very happy with the way things are coming together and this team has a lot of great chemistry right now.”
Chisum got the party started on Thursday with a 2-0 victory over Miller Grove (27-25, 25-8), before taking care of business against Leonard and Savoy to earn a place in the gold bracket beginning on Saturday.
In the first game of bracket play, Quinlan Ford was easily dispatched 25-14, 25-20, before the host Lady Panthers gave the Lady Mustangs all they could handle in the semifinals.
However, despite the stubborn opposition, Chisum managed to survive winning by scores of 25-21, 23-25, and 25-19.
Things went smoother for the Lady Mustangs in the championship game as Brook Hill was swept in two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-17.
Senior middle blocker Emma Garner finished the tournament with 45 kills to go with 16 blocks and 31 digs.
Brooklyn Atnip (Senior OH) totaled 41 kills with 51 digs, with senior middle blocker Hope Ensor collecting 26 kills to go with seven blocks and eight aces.
Sophomore outside hitter Addi Bradberry had 19 kills with 34 digs and eight aces, with senior dual threat setter/right side hitter Rylee Chapman finishing with 51 assists, along with 13 kills, 10 blocks and 36 digs.
Kiki Ball (sophomore setter) had a team leading 69 assists for the tournament with 31 digs.
Chisum will continue non-district play with a game against Omaha-Pewitt (Tuesday), followed by a trip to Leonard on Friday. Tuesday Aug. 29, the Lady Mustangs will play host to Paris.
