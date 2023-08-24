It might not have been the prettiest start Tuesday night for the Chisum Lady Mustangs, but the result was just what they needed.
Despite a slow start in games one and two, the Lady Mustangs managed to endure and finish off Omaha-Pewitt in three games by scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-6.
“We made some hitting errors early in games one and two,” Chisum coach Laura Nickerson said. “There was some miscommunication as well on our serve-receive. Overall, we handled them (Pewitt). We made some adjustments, and those gave away some points in those first two games. But at the same time, I thought we did a great job of spreading out our offenses.”
With the victory, the Lady Mustangs move to 15-1 on the season and have now won eight straight contests.
Emma Garner finished the game with six kills to go with one block and two digs. Brooklyn Atnip totaled seven kills with one block and 11 digs.
Hope Ensor finished with seven kills to go with six blocks and two digs, with Addi Bradberry finishing with six kills and five digs.
Lindey Young totaled three kills with two blocks, Maddie Todd had a pair of aces and six digs, while Anna Jae Wood totaled seven digs.
Rylee Chapman had eight assists with five aces and six digs, while Kiki Ball totaled 15 assists with five aces and seven digs.
Chisum is back in action Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. against Leonard on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.