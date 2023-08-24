It might not have been the prettiest start Tuesday night for the Chisum Lady Mustangs, but the result was just what they needed.

Despite a slow start in games one and two, the Lady Mustangs managed to endure and finish off Omaha-Pewitt in three games by scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-6.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.