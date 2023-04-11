The home-standing Chisum Mustangs 10-run ruled Lone Oak on Friday in five innings.
Chisum struck first in the second inning with four runs then added another run in the bottom of the third.
The game ended in the bottom of the fifth after the Mustangs drove in five runs.
Drake Howard, Aidan Rhea, Kason Fortner and Thomas Thiessen all scored two runs in the game with Kyler Goss and Espn Blyton each adding one.
Chisum next visits Grand Saline in a district matchup that will start after the jayvee game which begins at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.