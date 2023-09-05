For the last two seasons, the Chisum Lady Mustangs have gotten accustomed to winning.
So much so, that since 2021, CHS volleyball has won 20 plus games in each of those seasons.
This past weekend at the Labor Day Smash Tournament in Commerce, the Lady Mustangs made sure this recent streak continued.
Despite having their lengthy winning streak snapped in the semifinals against Hallsville, the Lady Mustangs still reeled off an impressive 5-1 record over the weekend, bringing their overall record to 22-2 on the season.
This will mark the third straight season the Lady Mustangs have eclipsed the 20-win mark.
Before losing in the semifinals, the Lady Mustangs managed to reel off 16-straight wins, with their last defeat coming in tournament play against Bells in early August.
Chisum finished the tournament third overall in the championship bracket.
Emma Garner finished the tournament totaling 35 kills with 23 digs, 11 blocks and three aces.
Brooklyn Atnip finished with 54 digs to go with 17 kills, six aces and two blocks.
Addi Bradberry compiled a total of 40 digs with 18 kills and two blocks.
Hope Ensor had 20 kills with eight digs and three digs, with Lindey Young totaling seven kills with six digs and one block.
Rylee Chapman had a busy weekend as she finished with 36 digs to go with 31 assists, 19 kills, six blocks and two aces.
Kiki Ball continued her solid season as she finished with 53 assists to go with 40 digs and five aces for the tournament.
Anna Jae Wood totaled 26 digs, with Lolo Lawson with seven kills, while Sophie Rhea totaling 14 digs with three aces.
Maddy Todd finished with six digs and two aces, while Emmy Boatwell totaled four digs with one ace and one kill.
Chisum will begin its quest for another district title Friday afternoon at home against Redwater beginning at 4:30 p.m.
