Sometimes, the irresistible force is just too much to overcome.
Tuesday night at Chisum High School, the Lady Mustangs showed just how much power they are packing right now.
Chisum took down the Paris Lady Cats in straight sets by scores of 25-17, 25-11 and 25-18, giving the Lady Mustangs their 11th straight victory, moving them to 17-1 on the season.
The defeat however, dropped Paris to 10-6 overall and snapped a three-game winning streak.
“We played a very dominant game against Paris,” Chisum coach Laura Nickerson said. “It was a total team win and every one of our girls played a part in this win.”
Emma Garner turned in another solid performance for the Lady Mustangs as she totaled a double-double of 11 kills with 11 blocks and seven digs.
Brooklyn Atnip registered 16 digs for Chisum to go with five kills and one block, with Hope Ensor totaling three kills, four aces and four blocks.
Rylee Chapman was everywhere for the Lady Mustangs as she finished with 10 digs to go with eight assists, three kills, two aces and one block.
Addi Bradberry totaled 10 digs with five kills and one ace for Chisum.
Kiki Ball also registered a double-double for the Lady Mustangs with 17 assists and 16 digs.
Paris was led by Annie Gibbons who totaled five kills to go with two blocks, and 17 digs. Makya High finished with four kills along with five blocks.
Elizabeth Harper finished with a double-double of 10 digs along with 10 assists, with two kills and one block.
Paris is back in action at the Caddo Mills Tournament this weekend, while Chisum is playing at the Commerce Tournament.
