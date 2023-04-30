Homestanding Chisum Lady Mustangs played in front of a packed crowd in the first game in a best of three bi-district series Thursday at Chisum High School against the Bonham Lady Warriors, winning 9-3. The Lady Mustangs dropped Saturday morning’s game, 4-1.
In the first game, Chisum struck early in the bottom of the first when pitcher Peyton Holland moved into scoring position on an infield single, a stolen base and eventually scored.
Chisum’s aggressive base running got the Mustangs another run in the third with a stolen base and then an overthrow that brought the runner home.
Bonham’s only runs came in the top half of the fifth when the Lady Warriors were able to get three in off an error. But Chisum’s no-quit attitude came out in the bottom half of the inning, batting through the lineup and scoring five runs. Serena Whatley beat the throw on a bunt, bringing up Molly Martin who reached on a fielder’s choice. Martin and Lilly Williams both scored in the inning, followed by an intentional walk to Holland, a single by shortstop Brylea Marshall and a walk to catcher Cadriene Snell, which loaded the bases for Sophie Rhea who hit a triple off the wall for three RBI’s. Chisum added two additional insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth with hits from third baseman Hallie Miller, Williams and Holland.
Holland threw seven complete innings on the mound allowing only one walk and six strikeouts.
The Lady Mustangs and the Lady Warriors played the final game of the series after The Paris News’ deadline. The winner will advance to the area round of the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.