The North Lamar Panthers had a difficult time slowing down the speedy Liberty-Eylau Leopards on Friday, and they dropped their regular season finale by 23 points, 79-56.
The Leopards got out to a fast start, scoring at least 20 points in each of the first two quarters, and led 41-25 at the half.
North Lamar picked up its defensive tenacity in the second half, limiting the Leopards to less than 15 points in the third quarter, and only a handful of field goals in the fourth, but they were unable to make up the difference on the offensive end.
North Lamar’s Jaxon Spangler gave his team a hot start, as he nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter.
Senior post Mason Cole turned in a superb game for the Panthers. He scored a team-high 14 points, with 10 of those coming after halftime.
Dawson McDowell was another player who turned in a big fourth quarter for North Lamar, as he put in seven points in the final frame.
McDowell and Andon Rangel joined Cole in double figures, with each scoring 11 points.
Isaiah Acevedo and Spangler each had six points, Case Fendley scored four points and Joe Lane finished with three.
