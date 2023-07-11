It takes a lot of help to prepare for Paris’ biggest biking day.
Saturday marks the beginning of the 39th annual Tour De Paris. Paris’ downtown square will be filled with colorful jerseys, bikes and helmets all whizzing by. Riders can take on distances of 14, 20, 24, 35, 57, 68 and 80 miles. Paul Allen, Paris Chamber President, said he expects more than 1,000 riders to participate.
Allen said one thing most of the riders notice are the volunteers and resources available at the race.
“There are so many people who come from out of town to ride in this, and one of the things they always talk about are the people that are at our rest stops, that are out in the heat, set up and we have 23 or 24 different rest stops with multiple people at each one,” Allen said.
The riders recognize the hundreds of volunteers, safety officers or medical experts onsite ready to lend a hand. The presence is an important aspect of one of Paris’ key tourism events.
“It’s a way that Paris showcases itself to our outside guests because we’re great hosts and we welcome out of town guests and of course we welcome our folks that live locally to be involved, too,” Allen said.
Allen said the event would not be possible without the hundreds of volunteers.
“It’s a successful event and the reason why it is so successful is because of our volunteers and the way they treat our guests,” Allen said.
