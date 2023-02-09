Clarksville ISD logo

In the first round of district play, Coach Stanford Hill Jr's Clarksville Blue Tigers held back the Rivercrest Rebels for a four point win in the Rivercrest gym. However, when the teams met for the second time on Tuesday night, and this time in the Clarksville gym, the story was very different, as the Blue Tigers cruised to an impressive 64-39 win. With the victory Clarksville remains in first place in the league standings with a 7-1 district record with games remaining against Maud and James Bowie.

Led by the play of freshman Romeo Minter, and senior Zion Banks, the Tigers now 15-10 overall, built a 12-2 lead when Banks scored off the break with 4:15 left in the opening period. Clarksville would then move on to an 18-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter. From that point on, the Tigers never really looked back. The lead grew to 39-17 at the intermission.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.