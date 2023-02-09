In the first round of district play, Coach Stanford Hill Jr's Clarksville Blue Tigers held back the Rivercrest Rebels for a four point win in the Rivercrest gym. However, when the teams met for the second time on Tuesday night, and this time in the Clarksville gym, the story was very different, as the Blue Tigers cruised to an impressive 64-39 win. With the victory Clarksville remains in first place in the league standings with a 7-1 district record with games remaining against Maud and James Bowie.
Led by the play of freshman Romeo Minter, and senior Zion Banks, the Tigers now 15-10 overall, built a 12-2 lead when Banks scored off the break with 4:15 left in the opening period. Clarksville would then move on to an 18-9 advantage at the end of the first quarter. From that point on, the Tigers never really looked back. The lead grew to 39-17 at the intermission.
Clarksville opened the third quarter, with 12-0 run extending the advantage to 51-17 when Banks recorded a put back for a bucket off R.K. Minter's steal with 5:13 remaining in the period. The Tigers scored just three additional points in the quarter, but the lead was 54-22 when the teams moved to the final period.
Hill allowed all of his players to receive extensive game action, with the starters resting for the majority of the fourth period. The lead would increase to 62-25 when Romeo Minter produced a thundering slam dunk off the break with 5:39 left in the game. The Tigers would add just two more points to their total against Coach Quincy English's squad, as Rivercrest closed out the game by producing a 14-2 run.
The Blue Tigers who will face Maud on Friday night at home at 6:00 p.m. on senior night, had three performers that reached double figure scoring in the game, led by Romeo Minter who produced a game high 24 points including a three point bomb. Banks contributed 16 points, while playing strong on the boards, and Nikereion Marcy added 11 points. Impressive defensive play on the court also arrived from Jayden-Reed-Rose, Jamarion Williams, and R.K. Minter. Dot Morgan, Braden Rosser, and Billy Stewart also played valuable minutes for the Tigers.
Zane Dees led Rivercrest with 10 points, while Tre Williams produced seven, as nine of the 10 Rivercrest players scored points in the ballgame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.