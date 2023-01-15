Clarksville ISD logo

The Clarksville Blue Tigers enjoyed a height advantage in their district opener at home Friday against the Harts Bluff Bulldogs. So, the Bulldogs came out stroking three-point bombs, and built a 15-6 advantage with 2:15 remaining in the first period. However, coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s troops did not panic, and finally pulled to withing 18-16 to end the period, when senior guard Nikereion Marcy scored on a baseline drive. The Tigers then moved on to produce a convincing performance, winning the game 70-42.

“We had the advantage inside with height, and athleticism, which is what I've been preaching to them since Monday. We just had to settle down, and then we wore them down because they don't have a bench. I knew it was going to happen. We just had to keep our composure and keep our focus on what we had to do,” Hill said.

