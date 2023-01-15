The Clarksville Blue Tigers enjoyed a height advantage in their district opener at home Friday against the Harts Bluff Bulldogs. So, the Bulldogs came out stroking three-point bombs, and built a 15-6 advantage with 2:15 remaining in the first period. However, coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s troops did not panic, and finally pulled to withing 18-16 to end the period, when senior guard Nikereion Marcy scored on a baseline drive. The Tigers then moved on to produce a convincing performance, winning the game 70-42.
“We had the advantage inside with height, and athleticism, which is what I've been preaching to them since Monday. We just had to settle down, and then we wore them down because they don't have a bench. I knew it was going to happen. We just had to keep our composure and keep our focus on what we had to do,” Hill said.
Marcy, who scored a game high 20 points, was instrumental in the win, as he was able to drive the baseline for layups, and fellow senior Zion Banks proved to be strong inside, hauling down rebounds and scoring 14 points.
Harts Bluff buried four of that teams' six three point field goals in the first quarter, but the relentless defensive pressure, and exhibition of team basketball by the Blue Tigers, proved to be too much for the Bulldogs.
Clarksville would limit the visiting team to single digit scoring in both the second and third periods, as the Tigers finally took the lead for good when sophomore R.K. Minter nailed a turn around jumper in the lane, giving the Blue Tigers a 24-23 advantage with 3:33 remaining in the first half. Romeo Minter, a freshman, then scored on a drive, and Marcy canned a bucket off the break to give Hill's team a 29-23 halftime lead.
With Marcy scoring eight points in the third, and Banks contributing seven more, Clarksville limited the Bulldogs to just nine points during the frame, and carried a commanding 49-32 advantage in to the final period.
“We saw the killer instinct tonight. They started believing in each other, and carrying about each other. They saw what I had been telling them all week long-they just have to believe," Hill said.” Now they believe and they're ready to get after it."
“Winning our first district ballgame is big because that sets the tone for us for the rest of district. All the years I've been in coaching, the biggest district game for me has always been the first one,” Hill said. "Now we've got nine more, and we're just going to take it one game at a time."
R.K. Minter, Romeo Minter and Morgan scored eight points each in the game for Clarksville, while Xae Owens joined Williams in contributing four points each. Jayden Reed-Rose came off the bench to provide some strong defensive minutes, and he added a field goal.
With he win the Blue Tigers now own a 9-9 season record, and will return to district play at home on Tuesday night as the Detroit Eagles come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ballgame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.