The Clarksville Blue Tigers season came to an abrupt end Friday night at Bonham High School when Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s team fell 50-47 to the Lindsay Knights in a thrilling area round playoff game.
Clarksville ends the year with a 17-13 season record. The Knights move in to the third round with a 17-15 mark.
The Tigers, who never led in the game after a rocky first quarter, trailed 47-39 with 2:50 left in the game.
But, down the stretch thanks to some strong defensive pressure, Clarksville made the game quite interesting. With 1:24 remaining in the final period, freshman Dot Morgan drilled in a three pointer, cutting the deficit to 48-45. And with 33 seconds left, fellow freshman guard Romeo Minter scored off the break, leaving the Blue Tigers trailing 48-47.
But Lindsay managed to score a pair of free throws late in the game to preserve the win.
The Knights led 16-8 at the end of the opening period after scoring the first six points of the game.
Lindsay was ahead 33-24 at the half, and carried a 40-34 advantage into the final quarter of the Tigers season.
A big difference in the game was free throw shooting as the Knights made 11 of 16 attempts from the line, while the Blue Tigers were true with 11 of 24 attempts.
“The main reason we didn’t walk away with the win was missed free throws and layups. We were shaky in the first half, but weathered the storm. And defensively, since district play started, our defense has held opponents to under 50 points, with James Bowie being the only team to surpass that mark," Hill explained.
Minter, who has performed well this season took game high scoring honors with 18 points. Jamarion Williams, a junior, knocked down three of the Tigers four three point field goals, and ended the game with nine points. Senior starters Zion Banks, and Nikereion Marcy played in their final game for Clarksville as did reserves Xae Owens, and Jayden-Reed Rose. Billy Stewart also suited up for the final time as a member of the Tigers squad. R.K. Mnter, a sophomore, and Braden Rosser, a freshman, will also return next season also.
"Our season has ended, but we will continue to get better through hard work. I am already excited about our returners for next season, and about our eighth grade group that will be joining the team," Hill said.
