CLARKSVILLE — When it rains, it pours.
For the Clarksville Tigers, this happened in more ways than on Friday night against Alba-Golden.
After enduring a 30-minute delay due to weather before the game could start, the Tigers found the going tough against the Alba-Golden Panthers, falling by a score of 58-0.
The defeat dropped the Tigers to 0-3 on the season. Clarksville has now lost four straight games dating back to last season.
A muffed kickoff return that put the Tigers in business on their own two-yard line to start the game, turned out to be the beginning of the end for Clarksville.
The Blue Tigers were forced to punt from that spot, putting the visitors in business on their own 41-yard line. Eight plays later, a 10-yard scoring pass for Alba Golden, turned out to be only the beginning as the Panthers led 7-0.
Alba Golden proceeded to build a 26-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter, and the Panthers led 44-0 at the half.
Clarksville struggled offensively throughout the contest, having four turnovers in the first half alone, with three of them being interceptions.
In that first half, the Panthers compiled 400 yards of total offense, and had four scoring plays of more that 20 yards.
The Panthers would score on two occasions in the second half, as the teams moved to a running game clock when the third quarter got underway.
Clarksville will hit the road for the first time this season Friday night as the Tigers take on the Queen City Bulldogs beginning at 7:30 p.m.
