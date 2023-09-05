CLARKSVILLE — After enduring a difficult week due to sickness and other issues, the Clarksville Tigers were hoping an extra day would benefit them in their second game of the season.
However, Quinlan-Boles didn’t show any signs of rust Saturday night.
The Hornets racked up more than 400 yards of total offense, as Clarksville fell 59-35 at New Century Field, dropping them to 0-2 on the season.
CHS has now lost three straight contests dating back to last season.
“We moved the game to Saturday because of a shortage of officials,” Clarksville coach Nic Williams said.
“We had some players out due to sickness, and then our quarterback, Dot Morgan was out due to injury. We have COVID going around, which was one of the reasons for school closing Thursday and Friday. We’re still hoping that we will get Dot back soon. He’s got an MRI scheduled and we’re just going to wait and see with him.”
Clarksville fell behind 14-0 in the opening quarter but used a 50-yard touchdown pass from senior Jonathan Olguin to get on the board.
Then, a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown by junior defensive back Broderick Rosser, tied the game 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Perhaps the even more impressive thing was that Clarksville only ran three plays from scrimmage during the first quarter of play.
“We knew they would come out and run,” Williams said. “That’s what they (Boles) do, but I also know they saw film on us last week where we struggled a little on the run, and we made some miscues on defense. They found something we were weak at, and they kept plugging.”
“Boles did their homework and used it to their advantage,” Boles added “We told our kids to just hang in there and keep playing, and they never gave up, and I appreciate that.”
Olguin rushed the ball well for Clarksville, producing 190 yards rushing on just 15 carries, while scoring three touchdowns on runs of 50, 18, and one yard. He was also accurate on all three of his extra-point kicks.
In addition to his fumble return, Rosser scored on a 10-yard run with 9:48 left in the game, pulling the Tigers to within 52-27.
He then added a two-point conversion run, to end scoring in the contest with six seconds remaining on the clock.
Clarksville remained within striking distance at halftime, trailing 30-21, but the Hornets scored 15 unanswered points in period three, to move to the final quarter in control 45-21.
The Hornets scored early in the fourth on a 16-yard run to push their advantage to 52-21 with 11:14 remaining in the game.
Clarksville will be back in action Friday night taking on Alba-Golden with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. at New Century Field.
