CLARKSVILLE — You only get one chance to make a first impression.
Friday night the Clarksville Blue Tigers left a lasting impression, and then some.
In front of a solid home crowd, the Blue Tigers gave it all they had, but ultimately were bested in overtime by a score of 26-20 against Whitewright, in what was the debut of new head coach Nic Williams Jr.
“We were looking to see how we were going to react if we won or loss,” said Williams. “I told the kids that we are proud of them, but this game will make them hungrier, and strangely because we loss, I think this will make us a better team. Our kids are warriors and I think we fought all the way through against a team we really didn’t have any business beating.”
With the teams tied 20-20 at the end of regulation, it was the Blue Tigers who first possessed the football in the overtime session from 25 yards out, but Clarksville would move no closer to the goal line than the 16, before the drive ended on the 35-yard line.
Whitewright then took over, scoring the winning touchdown on a five-yard run from senior back Kenneth York, on first down from the five yard line.
After taking a slim 7-6 advantage into the dressing room at the intermission, the Blue Tigers moved to a 14-6 lead when sophomore quarterback Dot Morgan delivered a 49-yard bomb to junior receiver Broderick Rosser for the touchdown 7:39 left in the third quarter.
However, with Clarksville holding a 14-12 advantage after Whitewright scored on a 26-yard pass with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter, Morgan would leave the game at the 1:43 mark of the period, due to an injury, and would not return.
Olguin, who had a strong game on both sides of the ball, would take over the quarterback duties for the remainder of the game, as Clarksville would enter the fourth quarter clinging to the two-point lead.
Olguin rushed for 90 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown rushing an another passing for Clarksville. He also contributed 37 receiving yards on four catches.
“Jonathan Olguin surprised me tonight and he made us proud. He stepped up to the plate and led our team. He really did a good job,” explained Williams.
Clarksville opened the scoring in the fourth as freshman back Semaj Harris charged into the endzone from three yards out pushing the Clarksville lead to 20-12, after a blocked extra point attempt.
Whitewright tied the game at 20-20 when York ran to his left, then cut back right for a 27-yard touchdown run with 3:47 left in regulation, and he added the two-point conversion reception to tie the game sending it to OT.
Whitewright scored the first points of the game with 10:26 remaining in the first quarter, with running back Jaden Bellamy blasting 46 yards for a touchdown.
The conversion pass attempt was intercepted by junior linebacker Buddy Williams, leaving the visitors ahead 6-0.
Olguin scored the first Clarksville points of the contest with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter, using a 7-yard run, followed by his extra point kick, to give the Tigers a halftime advantage.
In the ballgame, Whitewright had problems all night with penalties as the team was whistled on 14 occasions for 116 yards, while Clarksville had eight for 65 yards.
Whitewright also fumbled the ball away three times, and freshman defensive lineman Jakylin Battle added a pass interception for the Blue Tigers.
Clarksville also intercepted a pair of conversion pass attempts including one by Harris.
During the game, receiver Broderick Rosser hauled in four passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Rylan Rosser, a senior lineman, had an outstanding game and he added a fumble recovery.
“Jakylin (Battle) is a freshman, and he played well and had a good game. I think he is going to be an asset to the program, and we are going to have him for four years,” Williams said.
Whitewright compiled over 300 rushing yards but had only 35 yards through the air. The Tigers had 182 yards passing in the game, without a turnover.
Clarksville will be back in action Friday night at home against Boles.
