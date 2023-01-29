Clarksville — The Clarksville Lady Tigers shook off a slow start, then moved on to post a convincing 55-23 home district win over the James Bowie Lady Pirates on Friday in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym. With the win the Lady Tigers now own a 6-1 district record with three league games remaining.
With 2:55 left in the first period, the Lady Pirates took an 8-6 lead, but Clarksville closed out the period with a pair of baskets from Arie Owens, giving Coach Broderick Gaffney’s team a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, and Clarksville would not trail again.
The Lady Tigers defense would limit the visiting team to single digit scoring in all four quarters, and single digit scoring in the second half as the Lady Pirates scored just nine total points through the final two periods.
Owens who was the lone Clarksville player to reach double digits in scoring with 15 points in the game, canned nine in the first half, including five in the second quarter, as the Lady Tigers built a 27-14 half time lead. And the Clarksville cushion was 38-18 when the teams moved in to the fourth period.
Gaffney was able to rest his starters for much of the fourth period, as his reserves were able to help the team move on to victory.
Mariela Resendiz and Legacy Booker both just missed scoring in double figures for the game with nine points each, while Keileigh Edwards produced eight points, and McKenzie Reynolds came off the bench to score seven points, including a three point bomb.
Clarksville will be on the road Tuesday to face Harts Bluff at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.