Clarksville — The Clarksville Lady Tigers shook off a slow start, then moved on to post a convincing 55-23 home district win over the James Bowie Lady Pirates on Friday in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym. With the win the Lady Tigers now own a 6-1 district record with three league games remaining.

With 2:55 left in the first period, the Lady Pirates took an 8-6 lead, but Clarksville closed out the period with a pair of baskets from Arie Owens, giving Coach Broderick Gaffney’s team a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, and Clarksville would not trail again.

