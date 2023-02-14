For the Clarksville Lady Tigers who represented District 16-2-A as the top seed in post season play against the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles on Monday night in a bi-district game at Mount Pleasant’s Chapel Hill High School, the unexpected happened as Clarksville fell to the District 15-2A fourth seeded Lady Eagles, 46-43.
Coach Broderick Gaffney’s Lady Tigers end their year with a 10-1 district mark, and a 15-15 overall record. Clarksville had moved in to the top seed from the district after defeating the Rivercrest Lady Rebels, ironically by the same score in an overtime thriller Friday that decided who would be the district top seed.
With the teams tied 32-32 at the end of the third period, Anyian Owens scored in the low post, handing Gaffney's team a 34-32 lead with 7:45 left in the ballgame, but the Lady Eagles responded by scoring the next six points to move to a 38-34 advantage.
With 4:25 remaining, a technical foul was called on the Como bench, and with the Lady Eagles leading 41-37. Dalesha Johnson closed the gap to 41-39 for Clarksville with a pair of charity shots, and at the 3:53 mark, freshman starter Keileigh Edwards was also true with a pair of free throws, deadlocking the game at 41-41.
However, down the stretch the Lady Tigers made some costly mistakes and turnovers. The contest would be tied 43-43 when Johnson canned a bucket in the low post, while being fouled at the 2:33 mark. Neither team would score again until just 47.5 seconds were left on the clock. Maggie Brown connected on a pair of free throws, and around 15 seconds later, she was on the line to score the final point of the game for the winning team.
Clarksville did have an opportunity to force an overtime session as the Lady Tigers in-bounded the ball with 7.2 seconds left, but Arie Owens shot from out top beyond the arc danced in the rim before spinning out with .4 of a second left.
During the first half of the game, Gaffney’s team was in control, jumping out to a 7-0 first quarter lead before Como-Pickton scored. Clarksville would end the period leading 15-11. The Lady Tigers proceeded to open the second frame with an 8-0 run, during which Edwards Anyian Owens, Arie Owens and Johnson all scored points as the Lady Tigers moved to a 23-11 lead with 3:09 remaining in the first half.
Behind the play of tough six-footer, Addison Monk, the Lady Eagles clawed their way back, cutting the deficit to 23-16 at the intermission.
“We fell asleep defensively when it came to # 11.(Monk) And the officiating to me was in our favor,” Gaffney explained.
Monk, who scored a game high 21 points, was instrumental in the win for Como-Pickton. And it was Monk that opened scoring in the second half on an inside shot with 7:46 remaining in period three. The bucket left the Lady Eagles trailing 23-18. With 5:11 left in the frame, Como-Pickton tied the game at 25-25, and then the Lady Eagles took their first lead of the game at 28-25 on a three point bomb from Monk with 3:42 still remaining in period three.
The Lady Eagles advantage would grow to 30-25 at the 2:44 mark when Monk scored on a driving layup. But Arie Owens recorded a steal and coast to coast layup, plus a free throw after being fouled on the play with 2.7 left in he quarter. Her heroics would send the teams in to the final period of the Lady Tigers season tied.
Edwards scored 16 points to lead Clarksville, while Johnson produced 12 points after spending valuable minutes on the Lady Tigers bench. Monk was the lone Lady Eagle to reach double digits in scoring.
Clarksville will lose four senior starters to graduation later this year in Legacy Booker, Johnson, Arie Owens, and Mariela Resendiz to graduation.
“I’m losing some great leadership in my guard play. They’ve come so far since I started working with them. And I’m definitely going to have shoes to be filled,” Gaffney said.
The Lady Tigers ended their district regular season run tied with Rivercrest both sporting 9-1 league records before the one game playoff for the top seed. Clarksville is expected to return standout point guard, Edwards, along with Anyian Owens, Rajahna Scales, McKenzie Renolds, India Gunter, Daira Lopez, Za'Ryiah Reed, Jayla Fix and McKayla Ramon next season.
Gaffney was assisted by Montario Earls, and MyAsia English.
Rivercrest Lady Rebels also ended their season with a 61-47 lost to Boles.
