For the Clarksville Lady Tigers who represented District 16-2-A as the top seed in post season play against the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles on Monday night in a bi-district game at Mount Pleasant’s Chapel Hill High School, the unexpected happened as Clarksville fell to the District 15-2A fourth seeded Lady Eagles, 46-43.

Coach Broderick Gaffney’s Lady Tigers end their year with a 10-1 district mark, and a 15-15 overall record. Clarksville had moved in to the top seed from the district after defeating the Rivercrest Lady Rebels, ironically by the same score in an overtime thriller Friday that decided who would be the district top seed.

