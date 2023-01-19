Coach Broderick Gaffney’s Clarksville Lady Tigers remained unbeaten in district play holding off the Detroit Lady Eagles 43-35 in a thriller played in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym in Clarksville on Tuesday night. The win lifts Clarksville to a 4-0 district mark as the Lady Tigers now turn their focus to their road district showdown Friday with the Rivercrest Lady Rebels at 6 p.m. Detroit now owns a 2-2 district record.
“I knew we were going to get their best shot in Clarksville. Yes, and no as far as expecting to be 4-0. Like I said when we started out strong, and then we kind of fizzled out, but I feel like this year things are going to be different. I knew that in the second half they were going to come out strong, so I told them to be ready for C.C. (Runels) because she was going to come out, and she went for 16, back to back. But we settled down, and actually executed, and spreaded the ball, and made good passes toward the end, and we ended up winning,” Gaffney said.
It was the Lady Eagles who scored the first points of the game when Cheyenne Snodgrass nailed a corner jumper with 7:27 left in the opening quarter. Clarksville responded with Keileigh Edwards nailing a free throw and Arie Owens scoring off a feed from Edwards to take the lead for good a 3-2 with 4:36 still left in the opening period. Led by the play of Mariela Resendiz and Owens, the Lady Tigers would take a 12-8 lead in to the second period. Resendiz would end the game as top scorer for Clarksville with 17 points, while Owens contributed 14 points, and Edwards was shy of the double figure group with eight points.
“We don’t want to finish in second or third place so we’ve just got to keep doing what we can to keep the first place spot. We just knew we had to pick the intensity back up and keep going hard when they closed the gap,” said Owens. “In the beginning this year I had a rough little start, and I had to get use to the new people I am playing with, so now all I know is to give it all or nothing.”
Clarksville moved to a 25-13 advantage when Resendiz scored off the break with 1:10 remaining in the opening half. Resendiz canned 13 points during the first two quarters including eight in the second period. A pair of free throws from Madison Gaddis with 56 seconds left in the half, allowed Coach Belinda Lloyd’s team to move to the intermission trailing 25-15.
C.C. Runels, Detroit’s top scoring threat, was limited to five points in the first half but her heroics during the second half, opened the door for the Lady Eagles to challenge for the win.
“We started off playing their game with the high speed. Our girls don’t usually play that way, but we finally got it to come back to the way we play, and in the second half we turned things around,” said Lloyd. “This was probably one of CC’s best games this season, and she did have a slow start, and we talked at halftime, and she turned it around, and she stepped up.”
With 3:07 remaining in the third quarter, Edwards, a freshman, scored on a driving layup to stake Clarksville to a 33-17 advantage, as the Lady Tigers looked to blow the game wide open. But Runels had other ideas, as she caught on fire during the second half, In fact Runels scored 18 of Detroit’s 20 points during the final two quarters, including all 12 of the Lady Eagles third period points, as Detroit drew to 35-27 on her bucket with 7.8 seconds left in the third, and that score would stand when the teams entered the final period.
Although Edwards didn’t score a lot, she was instrumental in the win for the Lady Tigers, with some outstanding play of her own during the second half. She recorded a bucket, steals, blocks, rebounds and key assist to lead Clarksville down the stretch.
The Lady Eagles closed the gap to 37-33 with 4:31 left in the ballgame, but that was as close as Detroit would get as Clarksville went on a 6-2 run to claim the victory.
Runels led all scorers in the game with 23 points, and no other Lady Eagle scored more than four points during the night.
