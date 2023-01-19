Clarksville ISD logo

Coach Broderick Gaffney’s Clarksville Lady Tigers remained unbeaten in district play holding off the Detroit Lady Eagles 43-35 in a thriller played in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym in Clarksville on Tuesday night. The win lifts Clarksville to a 4-0 district mark as the Lady Tigers now turn their focus to their road district showdown Friday with the Rivercrest Lady Rebels at 6 p.m. Detroit now owns a 2-2 district record.

“I knew we were going to get their best shot in Clarksville. Yes, and no as far as expecting to be 4-0. Like I said when we started out strong, and then we kind of fizzled out, but I feel like this year things are going to be different. I knew that in the second half they were going to come out strong, so I told them to be ready for C.C. (Runels) because she was going to come out, and she went for 16, back to back. But we settled down, and actually executed, and spreaded the ball, and made good passes toward the end, and we ended up winning,” Gaffney said.

