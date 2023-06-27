Nic "Buddy" Williams Clarksville AD and head football coach.jpg

Nic "Buddy" Williams takes over as Clarksville's athletic director and head football coach on Saturday. 

 Submitted photo

Once again the Clarksville High School athletic program will have a new leader as Nic ‘Buddy’ Williams is scheduled to officially start as athletic director and head football coach Saturday. Williams was selected for the job when the Clarksville Independent School District Board of Trustees met June 1. 

Williams replaces Chris Davis, who exited the Clarksville program after serving just one year as AD and head football coach. Davis led Clarksville to the Bi-District round of the playoffs last year, with the Tigers falling to Worthem in that game. Davis will be joining the Rivercrest staff on which he will serve as assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and as head powerlifting and golf  head coach. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.