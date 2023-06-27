Once again the Clarksville High School athletic program will have a new leader as Nic ‘Buddy’ Williams is scheduled to officially start as athletic director and head football coach Saturday. Williams was selected for the job when the Clarksville Independent School District Board of Trustees met June 1.
Williams replaces Chris Davis, who exited the Clarksville program after serving just one year as AD and head football coach. Davis led Clarksville to the Bi-District round of the playoffs last year, with the Tigers falling to Worthem in that game. Davis will be joining the Rivercrest staff on which he will serve as assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and as head powerlifting and golf head coach.
Williams leaves his job at Booker ISD after one year at the helm to take over his new assignment. At Booker he took over a football program that had struggled for several years. His team produced a 4-5 season record in 2022, as he finally got the Kiowas headed back in the right direction. Booker, like Clarksville is a class 2A Division II sports school.
“I’d like to thank CISD Superintendent, Dr. Marian Ellis, CISD School Board, and the CISD coaching staff for their support and their decision,” Williams said. “During my time as athletic director/interim campus principal at Booker ISD, I've learned the true meaning of community, love and fighting through adversity.”
Williams said that he will miss the Texas Panhandle, the community and students at Booker ISD. But he also said he is excited about his move to the Red River County school.
“A small town to me means a big heart. Where I came from in Booker, it's a small Panhandle town similar to here,” Williams said. "It's a small-town feel, and that's what attracts me. I know that kids in a small town are going to work hard for you, and I know the community is going to do whatever they can to include you in their community. And that’s what attracted me to the position here."
Clarksville ISD Superintendent, Dr. Marian Ellis said Williams was indeed the best candidate for the job.
“Coach Nic Williams was truly the best candidate for the position, and stood out amongst the twelve applicants,” Ellis said.
Ellis said that she also believes Williams will pull the athletic staff and students together, and continue to build on Tiger pride. Although his tenure officially starts next month, Ellis mentioned the new AD has already been spending time assisting the interviewing committee in the selection of applicants who will join the district during the next school year.
Williams is 41 and is originally from San Antonio where he graduated from Highlands High School in in 2000. He received his college degree in 2006 from Prairie View A&M University.
Williams said he has a passion for education, and student athlete development. His fourteen years experience in education includes opportunities as an intercollegiate administrator, district level administrator, teacher, high school intercollegiate coach, assistant principal and principal.
Williams takes pride in his involvment with students after graduation as he continues to mentor them. He said that over the years, he has assisted more than 100 student athletes in traveling to the next level of Intercollegiate Athletic Programs and academic careers.
“I’ve had the opportunity to coach both high school and college football. I coached for two years at Trinity University in San Antonio, and for a year at the junior college level in Iowa. And I served in the past as the offensive coordinator at Borger High School in Texas,” he said.
Williams’ wife, Bertie, will join him in the move to Clarksville. The couple has two children who plan to start college in the fall, and another son who plays college baseball at North Dakota State. They also have a daughter who works in the medical field in Lubbock.
“I’m looking forward to being a part of the Red River Valley at Clarksville ISD. I can't wait to see where this journey takes us,” he said.
