The Clarksville Blue Tigers evened their season record at 7-7 by posting a 57-53 come from behind home win over the North Lamar Panthers in a game played Monday in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym in Clarksville. North Lamar now owns a 5-12 season mark.
The Tigers trailed 46-38 with just over a minute left in period three, but back-to-back buckets from freshman reserve Braden Rosser allowed the Tigers to cut the deficit to 46-42 by the end of the quarter.
The Panthers led for most of the game, thanks to their superior three-point shooting. North Lamar launched in 10 of the long range bombs during the contest, and five came from senior Case Fendley, including one to open the final quarter that handed North Lamar the 49-42 advantage.
Clarksville countered with senior Jayden Reed- Rose scoring back to back baskets down low, and fellow senior Zion Banks adding a put back at the 5:50 mark of the fourth to draw Clarksville to within 49-48. A free throw from Blake Hildreth extended the Panthers lead to 50-48, but Banks scored on a put back with 4:26 remaining in the game to deadlock the score at 50-50.
North Lamar’s final basket arrived with 4:11 left when Fendley scored a bucket to hand the Panthers a 52-50 advantage. Clarksville tied the game at 52-52 when Banks scored inside on a beautiful feed from freshman Romeo Minter. Banks and Minter, both starters, would foul out of the contest during the final period.
The Panthers scored their final point and took their last lead when Minter put Joe Lane on the charity stripe with 2:50 remaining on the clock. Lane made one of his two foul shots giving North Lamar a 53-52 lead. But sophomore R.K. Minter answered in the low post with a basket for Clarksville, giving the Blue Tigers the lead for good at 54-53 with 1:56 left. Reed-Rose would add a free throw and Jamarion Williams chipped in the Clarksville final two free throws in the final seconds to preserve the win for Hill’s troops.
The Panthers came out strong to open the game, building an 11-6 lead in a period during which the team buried three 3-point shots. Clarksville lost leading scorer Nikereion Marcy, when the senior went down with a leg injury with 5:09 remaining in the period.
“The injury to Marcy of course was deflating, and it took us a quarter or so to adjust,” explained Clarksville Coach Stanford Hill Jr. “We also had to depend on our depth tonight, which helps those guys grow with confidence that they can work to find a key role to our team. Our maturity level is growing with every quarter.”
Banks would step up to shoulder the scoring load. He kept Clarksville in the game with his 15 first half points, and clutch rebounds.
The game remained close in the initial half with the Panthers holding a slim 33-31 advantage at the intermission.
Banks was leading scorer for the Tigers in the game with 22 points, while Reed-Rose canned nine, and both Romeo Minter and Williams produced seven points each with Williams providing the lone three point field goal in the game for Clarksville.
Fendley also hammered in 22 points to lead North Lamar while Parker Pynes, who added a pair of three pointers, reached double figures with 12 points. B.J. Jackson had two three pointers for six points in the game and Jace Johnson produced six points for the Panthers.
