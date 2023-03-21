For the second straight year, a Clarksville High School basketball team traveled to the UIL Boys State Basketball Tournament in San Antonio to be honored. After the 1995 squad made their trip in 2022, the 1998 team took center court on March 11, during halftime of the class 4-A, 7 p.m. title game.
Teams are invited to the state tournament on the 25th anniversary of claiming their state title. Clarksville has three titles in all with the first and second arriving in 1995 and 1998 under the guidance of legendary head coach, the late Clyde Carlisle. The latest title earned by the Blue Tigers came in 2012 when Walker Nichols served as head coach.
The gathering of players and family members in San Antonio this year was not as strong as last year, when the ‘95 squad had to be honored two years late due to the outbreak of COVID-19 stopping the event in 2020.
John Carlisle, Coach Clyde Carlisle’s son was on hand to represent his father and the Carlisle family, while Jimmy Wallace, who served as Carlisle’s assistant, joined the team members, and Clarksville family members in sharing in the event.
“From 1997 on this group just kept going. Dad (Coach Carlisle) instilled his principles in them from their junior high years all the way up, and these guys were easy to work with, and Dad knew what he could do with them. He took care of them like they were his sons,” explained John Carlisle. “It’s really hard seeing this celebration of our teams happen two years in a row, and he’s not here. I think about him all the time, and it’s been tough on me.”
As the Clarksville group stood before the large crowd of fans in the Alamodome, the accomplishments of the Tigers during the 1998 championship year were announced to the gathering, and the story of that season was presented by the announcer. Pins were given to members of the team, and an opportunity to participate in a picture-taking session in the hospitality room was extended, following the honoring of the Tigers.
“I remember that on the day we won that state title Coach Carlisle was mad after the game because we gave up 83 points in the 90-83 win over Crockett. He talked about that all the way back home, because you know he was such a defensive perfectionist,” said Coach Wallace when memories were shared in the hospitality room. “I came to Clarksville to serve under him to learn, even though I was already serving as a head coach before coming to Clarksville.”
It will be a long time before another Blue Tiger squad is honored at state again. The 2012 championship team will not be recognized again until 2037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.