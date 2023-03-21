For the second straight year, a Clarksville High School basketball team traveled to the UIL Boys State Basketball Tournament in San Antonio to be honored. After the 1995 squad made their trip in 2022, the 1998 team took center court on March 11, during halftime of the class 4-A, 7 p.m. title game. 

Teams are invited to the state tournament on the 25th anniversary of claiming their state title. Clarksville has three titles in all with the first and second arriving in 1995 and 1998 under the guidance of legendary head coach, the late Clyde Carlisle. The latest title earned by the Blue Tigers came in 2012 when Walker Nichols served as head coach. 

