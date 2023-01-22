When rivals Clarksville and Rivercrest boys basketball teams meet in a district ballgame, you can throw out the records and district standings, because the contest is usually going to be very competitive and exciting. On Friday night in the Rivercrest Rebels gym, that assumption certainly held true, as the Rebels refused to be pushed away until the Tigers created some distance in the final quarter. The Tigers went on to turn back the Rebels and win by a 50-46 score. The victory leaves the Tigers perfect in district play with a 3-0 record, while Rivercrest (0-3) is still in search of the first league win. Clarksville now stands at 11-9 overall, while Rivercrest is 8-14.

"Well, a lesson learned in a playoff atmosphere type game with inexperienced freshmen, and a group of seniors that had not experienced that type of ball at that level," said Clarksville coach Stanford Hill Jr. " Our athleticism saved us throughout the game, and we were fortunate to survive, and get a win. But we achieved our goal tonight-3-0 in district play."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.