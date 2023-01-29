Clarksville — After suffering a two-point road loss at the hands of the Maud Cardinals Tuesday, the Clarksville Blue Tigers pulled back in to a first place tie with the James Bowie Pirates on Friday, winning an overtime home thriller, 53-46. The win leaves both teams with 4-1 district records. Clarksville is 12-10 overall, while James Bowie owns a 16-3 season mark.
The teams were tied 46-46 at the end of regulation, but the 46 points scored by the Pirates during the first four periods, turned out to be their total output for the game, as the Blue Tigers pressure defense slammed the door shut during overtime.
R.K. Minter’s bucket off a put back gave Clarksville the lead for good at 48-46 with 3:19 remaining in the extra session.
Then Nikereion Marcy chipped in a free throw with 1:54 left to extend the advantage to 49-46. Jamarion Williams contributed a pair of free throws, with 54.9 left, and both Marcy and R.K. Minter both added one point from the charity stripe down the stretch as James Bowie was forced to foul.
Things looked bad for Clarksville after the Pirates took a 34-24 advantage with 1:35 left in period three. But baskets from Romeo Minter, R.K. Minter and Marcy left Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s team trailing 37-30 when the teams moved to the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Romeo Minter and Zion Banks were key in a Blue Tigers run. Both players scored six points in the period with Minter burying a pair of three pointers before fouling out of the game on a charge with 25.7 remaining in regulation.
“We just had to focus and put in a lot of team effort. As far as winning, we hustled harder than them, and wanted to win, and now we're looking forward to the next game,” said Banks who scored a game high 16 points, and made all six of his free throw attempts. “Yes, we just had to put a lot of effort in to it, and stay focused and not lose our composure. And I think this win is going to define what we are going to be doing the rest of the way in district.”
Clarksville would whittle away at the Pirates advantage in the fourth, finally taking a 44-42 lead at the 4:04 mark when Romeo Minter delivered a three-point bomb. James Bowie deadlocked the game 44-44 with 2:08 left, before Banks scored inside to give Clarksville a 46-44 lead with 1:52 remaining in regulation. At the 1:07 mark, the Pirates tied the game at 46-46. A pair of Pirates timeouts down the stretch left Bowie with scoring opportunities, but the Tigers clamped down defensively, and even had an opportunity of their own to win the contest in regulation, but a long range three point attempt at the buzzer was unsuccessful.
“Coming back tonight really meant a lot because we're trying to win first place, and we came out and played some good defense, and came out and executed, and put up some good offense,” said Marcy. “It was a little hard coming back for this game after losing at Maud, because we should have never lost that game. We are very proud of ourselves to come back and win this game.”
Romeo Minter reached double figures in scoring with 14 points, while Marcy also scored in double digits with 10 points. R.K. Minter added nine points for the Tigers who will be on the road at Harts Bluff for a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
