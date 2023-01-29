Clarksville ISD logo

Clarksville — After suffering a two-point road loss at the hands of the Maud Cardinals Tuesday, the Clarksville Blue Tigers pulled back in to a first place tie with the James Bowie Pirates on Friday, winning an overtime home thriller, 53-46. The win leaves both teams with 4-1 district records. Clarksville is 12-10 overall, while James Bowie owns a 16-3 season mark.

The teams were tied 46-46 at the end of regulation, but the 46 points scored by the Pirates during the first four periods, turned out to be their total output for the game, as the Blue Tigers pressure defense slammed the door shut during overtime. 

