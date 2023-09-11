Coming into Friday night’s game against Lone Oak, the Cooper Bulldogs knew they hadn’t started a season 1-2 since 2019.
Thanks to an explosive offensive performance, Cooper made sure that record stayed intact.
Fueled by a three-touchdown performance from Canon Ingram, the Bulldogs were able to race past the Buffaloes on the road, winning 47-27, moving them to 2-1 on the season.
Ingram got the Bulldogs on the board in the first quarter when he broke loose on a 2nd and 9 play from the 32-yard line and scampered into the endzone for the touchdown to make it 7-0.
Later in the first quarter, Markell Smith found a lane and raced his way 28 yards for the touchdown to make it 13-0 Bulldogs.
With the game finely poised at 13-7 in the first, Ingram gave the Bulldogs some breathing space as he got his second touchdown of the night, this time from 14-yards out to make it 21-7 Bulldogs.
In the second quarter, Cooper flexed its offensive muscle.
Adryean Mapps took the reverse handoff and found nothing but clear field in front of him as he went 67-yards for the touchdown.
Mapps would also add a 53-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Bulldogs.
On the night, Mapps led the Bulldogs rushing attack with seven carries for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with Ingram registering 14 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
Markell Smith was the third Bulldogs player to finish with more than 100 yards on the ground as he totaled 13 carries for 105 yards and one touchdown.
Julian Castorena finished with seven carries for 39 yards and one touchdown.
Cooper is back at home Friday night as the Bulldogs will take on the Collinsville Pirates with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
