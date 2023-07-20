Rod Castorena Cooper

Under coach Rod Castorena, the Cooper Bulldogs have reached the playoffs five times, including three seasons in a row.

 Submitted

Cooper football coach Rod Castorena is entering his sixth season as head football coach of the Bulldogs. Under Castorena, the Bulldogs have reached the playoffs five times, including the past three seasons. Last week, The Paris News caught up with Castorena for a Q&A.

Q: This is your sixth year of coaching, how is it that you’ve built up a reputation as a winning program?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.