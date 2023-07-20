Cooper football coach Rod Castorena is entering his sixth season as head football coach of the Bulldogs. Under Castorena, the Bulldogs have reached the playoffs five times, including the past three seasons. Last week, The Paris News caught up with Castorena for a Q&A.
Q: This is your sixth year of coaching, how is it that you’ve built up a reputation as a winning program?
A: “This will be the sixth season together as a staff. It was pretty tough there early, but we were blessed to get the program up and rolling and we’ve had some success. Even early we were able to come in and win a district title, but it still was like anything when you go in and you’re changing things up and doing things differently you’re going to get some fight back a little bit and kids got to get used to what you’re bringing in. And there were some growing pains there at the beginning.
I’m really proud of that senior group that just left because they were not thought of to be a very good class and they won a lot of football games, and not just football games, they turned the program around. Obviously, it takes the kids in front of them and behind them but we kind of came full circle with them last year and it’s just a reflection of their hard work. That’s what we have now is we have kids that do it our way, they work really hard for us, they’re extremely coachable, we’re pretty demanding on our kids and they rise to those standards. It was just a matter of time before we could get it going. Just like anything, once you get your kids bought in and working really hard you have a chance to be successful.
It’s a lot of fun when you get it that way and you can be demanding of your kids. You see them grow up throughout the years and mature as young people as well. It’s really rewarding and a lot of fun.”
Q: Where does that sense of fun come from?
A: “I tell our coaching staff all the time…yeah there’s pressure to win but we spend way too much time away from our families and with each other to not make it fun. It better be fun and it better be rewarding.”
Q: What do you contribute to the steady winning culture at Cooper?
A: “I think everything goes back to having a vision and having kids that every single year we’ve been able to push them in the right direction. We invest a lot in our junior highs, and we knew that when these guys were seventh graders. They know the standards that we’re trying to reach and accomplish. To me, when you invest in a seventh grader, by the time he’s a freshman you’ve already had him for two years and you just keep that thing going and I think it starts to become a culture, a way of doing things at a really high level.”
Q: How important was it to break through past the area round last year?
A: “That was our goal. Yeah, we’ve done what we said we wanted to do, make the playoffs, win a playoff game. Now we got to go make a run. I think the furthest Cooper’s ever been is 13-1 and we wanted to match that or go behind that. That run, from the first game to the Tipson game was a whole lot of dang fun. Those guys they overachieved and that’s always a whole lot of fun when you’ve got a group of kids that aren’t supposed to do it and they go do it and prove people wrong because they work extremely hard.”
