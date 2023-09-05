It’s been a long time since the Cooper Bulldogs experienced the feeling they encountered on Friday night.
For the first time since 2017, the Bulldogs lost their home opener.
Despite staying close with Hooks for most of the contest, the Bulldogs eventually fell short in a 26-19 defeat.
The loss marks the first time since 2020 the Bulldogs have failed to start a season 2-0.
Hooks got on the board first in the second quarter with a two-yard rushing touchdown, before the successful extra point made it 7-0.
Cooper responded though with a four-yard touchdown run, tying the game after the point after.
The Hornets managed to get one more rushing touchdown before the end of the first half to send the Bulldogs into the locker room facing a 14-7 deficit.
However, the Bulldogs came out strong in the third quarter and got a touchdown, but a missed extra point left Cooper down 14-13.
HHS would capitalize on the opportunity given to them as the Hornets extended their advantage to 26-13 early in the fourth quarter.
Late on, the Bulldogs got to within striking distance with a touchdown but could get no closer than seven points.
Canon Ingram led the rushing attack for the Bulldogs with 22 carries for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Adryean Mapps finished with seven carries for 72 yards with Keywine Denson totaling 14 carries for 63 yards and one touchdown.
Cooper is on the road this Friday as the Bulldogs take on Lone Oak at 7:30 p.m.
