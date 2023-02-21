The brothers Ingram kept the Cooper Bulldogs in the state title race with key plays late in the basketball game that led Cooper to a 54-48 win over the Maud Cardinals on Monday night in Pittsburg.
“The game was in doubt, back and forth,” said Bulldog coach Kelly Inman. “We got some crucial steals and scored layups off them.”
Colin Ingram took charge of the court, Inman said.
“He was all over it,” Ingram added.
Colin, along with his brother, Canon, traded off scoring starting in the middle of the fourth period and that earned the Bulldogs the trip to another playoff round, the coach said.
It was the Bulldogs’ second win over Maud this season.
The two teams met in early January with Cooper coming away with the victory with a 53-49 score.
Playoff action continues tonight with area teams playing for chances to continue on state title quests.
Paris takes a 14-9 record into its game against the Brownboro Bears tonight at 7. The game is in Caddo Mills.
Prairiland has its game at 6:30 p.m when it takes the court against the Howe Bulldogs.
The Prairiland Patriots enter the contest with a season record of 26-4, while the Bulldogs are 15-10.
The Honey Grove Warriors will play the Lindsay Knights at 6 p.m. in Sherman. Honey Grove is 20-10 on the season, while Lindsay is 15-15,
On the girls side of the playoffs, Cooper will play the Lady Knights of Lindsay. The game is at 8 p.m. in Celina.
North Lamar Pantherettes are 29-6 on the season and will face the 24-11 Pinkston Lady Vikings tonight.
The Rivercrest Rebels also play North Hopkins tonight in Mount Vernon at 6 p.m.
The Rebels carry a 9-17 record into the game against the Panthers who are 25-7 on the season.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
