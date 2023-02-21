cmyk.jpg

The brothers Ingram kept the Cooper Bulldogs in the state title race with key plays late in the basketball game that led Cooper to a 54-48 win over the Maud Cardinals on Monday night in Pittsburg.

“The game was in doubt, back and forth,” said Bulldog coach Kelly Inman. “We got some crucial steals and scored layups off them.”

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

