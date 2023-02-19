cooper bi-districts champs.jpg

The Dogettes of Cooper High School proved what poised team they are with a 53 to 30 Area championship win over the Wolfe City Lady Wolves on Friday night. while the Pantherettes blasted the Lady Lions of Kaufman 52-31.

Cooper Coach Deanna Dial said she sensed the girls were a little anxious going into the Area Championship.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

