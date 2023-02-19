The Dogettes of Cooper High School proved what poised team they are with a 53 to 30 Area championship win over the Wolfe City Lady Wolves on Friday night. while the Pantherettes blasted the Lady Lions of Kaufman 52-31.
Cooper Coach Deanna Dial said she sensed the girls were a little anxious going into the Area Championship.
“I told them there was no need to rise up, because they were already there,” she said.
The Dogettes then went out and proved that the coaches’ words were true.
The Cooper squad outscored the Lady Wolves in every period holding them to just two points in the final stanza.
“We just played our game and did what we do well,” she said.
“I am just so proud of my girls,” Dial said. “I am so proud of the improvements and the progress they have made throughout the year.”
She said the Wolfe City team was a good team and well-coached, they just could get some shots to fall and did get in a bit of foul trouble.
“They were in foul trouble, but then so were we,” she said. “But our depth really helped up out on that.”
Cooper will next face the Lindsay Lady Knights at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the Celina High School. gym
“They are going to be tough,” Dial said. “They matchup well with us.”
The Pantherettes also dominated the Kaufman squad in their Area championship game, 52-31.
The Pantherettes came out firing, building a big lead in the first period scoring 15 points while holding their opponents to one point.
The two middle sessions saw the scoring even out, but the Pantherettes asserted their dominance in the fourth.
In the final stanza, the Panthers finished off the Kaufman squad by outscoring the Lady Lions 16-7.
The Pantherettes will next play a regional matchup against Pinkston later this week at a neutral site.
The Detroit Lady Eagles ended their title quest Friday night.
The Lady Eagles fell to the squad from Bland High School, 44-27.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
