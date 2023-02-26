After leading most of the game, the Cooper Bulldogs came up short Friday night in the Paris High School gym losing to the Sam Rayburn Rebels, 37-32, in the state playoffs.
“It was a hard fought game,” head coach Kelly Inman said after the game.“
Both teams were slow to the scoreboard at the Texas UIL Area Round of the state 2A playoffs.
The scoring started, just like it ended, at the foul line.
Alfred Wilkerson scored the first two points by sinking two free throws at 5:45 into the first period.
The teams went through a flurry of missed baskets until Adryean Mapps hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift the Bulldogs to a 9-6 advantage heading into the second stanza.
During the period, the Bulldogs built a 16 to 12 lead that included a three-pointer from Colin Ingram. But late in the period, the Rebels had pulled to within one point and the halftime score was 16-15 in the Bulldogs favor.
After the half, the Rebels tied the score at 17 early in the third.
That was followed a little more than a minute later when the Rebels broke the tie with a three-pointer.
But Sean Patel answered with a three-pointer of his own and the Bulldogs shot into a 30-24 at the end of three.
But the final quarter, complete with bad breaks for the Bulldogs, belonged to the keep-on-coming-from-behind Rebels.
With 1:23 remaining in the game the Rebels grabbed the lead for good at the foul line moving up 33-32 over the Bulldogs, who would not score another point.
The Rebels closed out the scoring with four points from field goals and a free throw.
“We had a great season,” Inman said. “These kids did everything I asked them to do. They are amazing young men.”
He let his team know how grateful he was for the season they put together, he said.
“It wasn’t easy to do since we had a late start,” he said referring to the fact that a big part of his basketball team was on the football team that took a deep dive into the state football playoffs.
Despite the outcome of the Friday night game, Inman said making it to the area round of the playoffs was a confidence builder for the Cooper basketball program.
“It has been 11 years since we even won a playoff game, so to make the area round is an accomplishment.” he said. “We will have a better year next year.”
Lipan 70, Cooper 25
The Cooper Dogettes ended their playoff run after making it to the round of eight. They ended up one of the top eight 2A teams in the state by making it to the state quarterfinals in the UIL state bracket.
“We lost to a very talented Lipan team. They were very well coached and had a lot of depth. They won the state championship two years ago and have a traditionally strong program,” said Cooper Dogettes coach Deanne Dial.
“Needless to say, our season didn’t end as we had hoped, but my girls definitely exceeded expectations this season. Stepping up and making it to the regional tournament after losing five starters last season really says a lot about the heart and dedication of this team,” Dial said.
She praised the girls and the season they put together for the high school in making it to the regional round, something that a Cooper girls team had not done in 25 years.
“These girls love each other, trust each other and play for each other.” she said. “We set a goal at the beginning of the season to make it to the regional tournament, but I’m not sure they actually believed we could. We played a tough preseason schedule and took some losses from some very good ranked teams. However, I feel like that was a huge factor in our success. Undoubtedly, we hoped to go further, but in one season, we reached our goal of making the regional tournament.”
She pointed out the outstanding leadership of one of her seniors and said she encouraged the younger team members to build their next season on the accomplishments of this year.
“Senior Caylee Conley left an incredible legacy, leading our team all the way to regionals. She leaves big shoes to fill,” Dial said. “After our loss tonight, I encouraged the underclassmen to feel the hurt and come back hungry next year. The sky is the limit for this team and the best is yet to come.”
