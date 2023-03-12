COOPER — A team from Cooper High School led by Colin Ingram won first in the Larry Stowers Invitational last week at the Delta County Country Club golf course.
The team from Celeste High School won second, while the other Cooper squad took third.
In addition to these teams, there were teams from Boles, Campbell, Honey Grove and two from Rivercrest high schools.
The top scores were turned in by Colin Ingram, 77; Canon Ingram, 80; Ryan Thornton, 83; and Trace Peak, 84, all of Cooper; and Cort Garner, 84, Honey Grove.
