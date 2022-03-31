Heidi Wood went deep with a three-run homerun, five total Dogettes racked up RBIs, and Cooper easily handled North Hopkins 16-0 in a Tuesday softball game.
The squad amassed 14 total hits, and scored 15 runs over the span of the third and fourth innings.
Woo’ds homer was part of a five-RBI day at the plate for her that also saw her bat a perfect 3-for-3.
On the mound, Chani Sonntag pitched a complete game 1-hitter.
