DETROIT — Before the Detroit Eagles could even get settled Thursday night, the Trenton Tigers were already out of sight.
The Tigers needed less than two minutes to race out to a 19-0 advantage, as Detroit was defeated 44-0 at Eagle Stadium.
With the loss the Eagles fell to 0-3 on the season and have now lost six straight games.
Trenton’s defense went to work just 21 seconds into the game as they forced a safety to take a 2-0 lead.
On the ensuing offensive possession, the Tigers needed just one play from Micah Womack as he dashed 44 yards for the touchdown to make it 9-0 at the 11:29 mark of the first.
Things got worse on the Eagles next drive, as Colton Gray got an interception and ran it back 32 yards to make it 16-0 at the 10:06 mark of the opening frame.
After a quick three and out by the Eagles, Detroit appeared to have a lifeline as they recovered a fumble on the Tigers first play from scrimmage on the next drive.
Unfortunately, the Tigers got a second pick-six just four plays later as Stone Anderson returned the interception 85 yards to make it 23-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Trenton got a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter with Alex Miller scoring from five yards out, and Womack finding Avery Allison for a 39-yard touchdown pass.
The Tigers added one more touchdown in the third.
