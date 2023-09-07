This season, the Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball team hasn’t lost many games.
But when they have, they’ve always had the perfect response the following contest.
After seeing its six-game winning streak snapped on the road Friday night against Como-Pickton, Detroit bounced back in a big way as the Lady Eagles swept past Maud Tuesday night by scores of 25-11, 25-18, and 25-23.
The victory moves Detroit to 23-4 on the season, putting them two wins away from matching last season’s win total of 25.
Clara Carpenter continued her offensive dominance this season as she led the Lady Eagles with 20 kills in the contest to go with six digs and two blocks.
Ava Sessums led Detroit with 19 assists in the game to go with nine digs, four kills and three aces.
Madison Allensworth totaled 14 assists along with nine digs and two kills.
Cailyn Ray finished with nine digs to go with six kills and three aces.
Cheyenne Snodgrass had 12 digs with four kills, while Erin Maynard registered four digs with three kills.
Detroit is back at home Friday night taking on Sam Rayburn with first serve scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
