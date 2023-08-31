Right now, it seems no matter where the Detroit Lady Eagles go, a winning feeling just keeps on coming with them.
Tuesday night on the road at Yantis, the Lady Eagles won their sixth straight game and improved to 22-3 on the season with a straight set victory by scores of 25-9, 25-11 and 25-12.
The six-game winning streak is the second longest of the season for the Lady Eagles, who won 12 straight to open the season.
Kayleigh Griggs finished the contest with 12 digs to go with three aces, with Clara Carpenter totaling 16 kills with two blocks and two digs.
Ava Sessums tied for the team high in assists with 14, along with three digs and three kills.
Madison Allensworth also had 14 assists with four aces.
Cailyn Ray finished with three digs to go with seven kills and a pair of aces.
Detroit is back in action Friday afternoon on the road against Como-Pickton beginning at 4:30 p.m.
