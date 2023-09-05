Detroit Football 1

Detroit’s Austin Middleton tries to break free from Como-Pickton’s Payton Hunt Saturday night at Winnsboro High School. 

 By Evan Grice/The Paris News

WINNSBORO — While college football was the focus of most of the country Saturday, the Detroit Eagles were changing things up with a Saturday contest of their own.

Unfortunately, the Como-Pickton Eagles proved to be in no mood to share anything, as they raced out to a huge first half lead, handing Detroit its sixth straight defeat by a score of 58-8 in a game that was played at Winnsboro High School.

Detroit Football 2

Detroit’s Dilin Exum rushes with the ball during the first half of the Eagles game against Como-Pickton Saturday night at Winnsboro High School. 

