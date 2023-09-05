If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
WINNSBORO — While college football was the focus of most of the country Saturday, the Detroit Eagles were changing things up with a Saturday contest of their own.
Unfortunately, the Como-Pickton Eagles proved to be in no mood to share anything, as they raced out to a huge first half lead, handing Detroit its sixth straight defeat by a score of 58-8 in a game that was played at Winnsboro High School.
The primary culprit of Detroit’s misery on the night was Como-Pickton’s freshman running back Quincy Goodwin.
Less than four minutes into the game, Goodwin got his first touchdown of the game when he broke loose for a 28-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 after the extra point.
On DHS’ first drive of the game, quarterback Dilin Exum was intercepted, before Detroit nearly got the ball back on the first play of the ensuing drive, but it was recovered by Como-Pickton
Two plays later though, Goodwin found the endzone for the second time as he raced 55 yards for the touchdown to make it 14-0 at the 5:30 mark of the first quarter.
Things went from bad to worse later in the frame as Detroit fumbled the ball on offense, which was scooped up by Diego Martinez and ran in for a score from 31-yards out to make it 21-0 with less than four minutes to go in the first.
Detroit did show a sign of life near the end of the first quarter though.
Exum found tight end Preston Lejeune on a screen pass, which resulted in a 63-yard touchdown, putting DHS within 13-points at 21-8 after the successful two-point conversion.
However, that was as good as it got for Detroit the rest of the way.
Just 26 seconds into the second quarter, Martinez broke loose for Como-Pickton to score a 33-yard touchdown run to make it 28-8.
Try as they might, the Detroit Eagles couldn’t find a way through on their next possession, and it was once again Goodwin cashing in on Como-Pickton’s next possession.
Goodwin dashed his way 68-yards for another touchdown, putting Como-Pickton up 34-8 after the failed two-point conversion.
A turnover on the kickoff resulted in Como-Pickton getting the ball on the Detroit 16-yard line, to which CPHS cashed in a few plays later to make it 41-8.
Detroit managed to keep Como-Pickton out of the endzone the rest of the first half but DHS found itself down 44-8 at halftime.
Goodwin added one more touchdown in the third before Alex Estrada finished the game off with a touchdown late in the third quarter.
Detroit (0-2) will be back in action Thursday night at home against the Trenton Tigers with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. with a game against the Prairiland JV on tap for the next week.
