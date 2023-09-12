A long road trip to Texarkana High School Saturday morning didn’t stop the Detroit cross country runners from performing well.
Runners from both the junior high and high school competed in the Texarkana Invitational, which was held at Texarkana High School.
In the boys junior high race, Carrey Luce was the top finisher for Detroit clocking in at 16:49.80, followed by Caiden Luce finishing with a time of 19:13.
In the boys junior varsity race, Austin Young won with a time of 20:35.50.
The Lady Eagles varsity runners then took flight in the Class 1A-4A race.
Madeleine Marquez was the top finisher overall for the Lady Eagles as she clocked in with an impressive ninth place finish, crossing the line with a time of 15:07.80.
Olivia Lee finished in the top 30 of the individual standings as she completed the course with a time of 16:25.60.
Makenna Rodgers finished with a time of 17:10.50, while Cheyenne Snodgrass clocked in with a time of 18:01.40.
The Prairiland Lady Patriots were also represented at the meet with two runners competing.
Randee Maull finished in 10th overall as she clocked in with a time of 15:09.70.
Teammate Ella Gilbert finished the race with a time of 22:24.60.
