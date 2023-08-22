It’s often been said that there is strength in numbers.
While the Detroit boys cross country team might be low in participants, they still managed to run solid times during the opening meet of the season.
Despite only having four runners competing, the Eagles each managed to finish strong during the Harts Bluff Invitational, which took place on Saturday at Harts Bluff High School in Mt. Pleasant.
Grady Young was the top finisher for the Eagles as he finished 15th overall with a time of 19:49.59, with teammate Austin Young finishing at 21:31.06.
Gabriel Hampton clocked in with a 22:20.01 for the Eagles, with Preston Roberts at 24:05.86.
As for the Lady Eagles, they finished fourth overall as a team with 75 points.
Natalie Carlson and Madeline Marquez finished in eighth and ninth places respectively to lead the way for Detroit with times of 14:55.81 and 14:59.03.
Olivia Lee clocked in at 16:01.11, with Hayden Hill close behind at 16:29.92.
Other finishers for the Lady Eagles included Bella McClain (16:46.92), Makenna Rodgers (16:48.42), Cheyenne Snodgrass (17:18.55), Lindsee Patterson (19:12.75), Kadence Jackson (20:30.10) and Natalie Snodgrass (29:06.27).
Also at the event the Paris Warriors competed with Eli Beyleryan running in the 3200 meter event clocking in at 21:07.54, with teammate Carter Wooten running in the 5000 meter race as he finished with a time of 21:35.71.
Detroit cross country will be back in action on Aug. 31 at Wolfe City.
