Last season, the Detroit Lady Eagles volleyball team played a total of 34 contests, winning 25 of them.
This season, however, is shaping up to be much different.
Tuesday night Detroit matched its win total from all last season as the Lady Eagles cruised past the Daingerfield Lady Tigers at home in straight sets by scores of 25-7, 25-8 and 25-12.
The victory moves the Lady Eagles to 25-4 on the season, with Detroit back in action on the road Friday night taking on Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
Clara Carpenter had another solid night for the Lady Eagles as she totaled a team-high 11 kills to go with seven digs and two blocks.
Madison Allensworth totaled a team-high 14 assists to go with seven digs and two kills.
Kayleigh Griggs finished with a team-high 14 digs along with seven aces and one kill.
Cailyn Ray registered seven kills with six digs, while Layla Noe finished with five kills, two digs, one assist and one block.
Cheyenne Snodgrass and Ava Sessums each had two kills in the match.
