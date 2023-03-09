Cooper’s Dogettes left the softball field early with a win over the Bland Lady Tigers in a game called after six innings due to darkness.
Cooper head softball coach Stephen Trussell said his team put what they had experienced in a tournament over the past weekend to good use in the Dogettes’ first district game win.
“We had improvement from our tournament last week in Bonham to our first district game last night,” said Trussell after the game. “As we play more games we will get our timing down for hitting.”
He noticed his squad matured with each of the tournaments games and that paid off against Bland.
“We were much better at being patient at the plate and were able to drive the ball,” he said. “Defensively, we made the plays that we needed to make, again that all comes down to game situations and the reps that we need.”
The team with a 2-4 season mark came together both offensively and defensively in the Tuesday night game.
“Caylee Conley did a great job getting us going offensively, with her hitting and ability to drive in the runs at the top of the lineup and her baserunning,” Trussell said. “The bottom of our lineup, Logan Kimbrell, Adysen Ross and Alyssa McCarty, did a great job of moving runners along and turning the lineup over for Caylee and Gracie Phipps.
“Also, Phipps was great on defense and came up with a huge play when she dived to her left and stopped the ball, and threw to first from her knees, when Bland had some momentum to record a huge out.” he said.
“Chani Sonntag was able to work the strike zone and keep Bland off balance with 17 strikeouts. Jolee Szafran did a great job of communicating on defense. A solid team win,” he said.
Sonntag pitched all six innings and struck out 17 batters while allowing two hits and giving up two earned runs.
Conley was a force at the plate getting three hits in five trys at bat while driving in four runs. She also scored twice.
Kimbell, who was two for three in the batter’s box, also scored two runs as did Phipps.
The Dogettes will travel to Cumby on Friday to face the Lady Trojans in a 4 p.m. game.
In other games softball games Friday, Chisum is at Lone Oak, Detroit is visiting Sulphur Bluff, Rivercrest is traveling to face Liberty-Eylau, Prairiland will entertain Edgewood at 6 p.m., and homesteading Honey Grove will face Dodd City at 6:30 p.m.
In Friday baseball action, many of the area teams are in tournaments this weekend or have open dates.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
