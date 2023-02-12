cooper champs.jpeg

Legendary Texas Longhorn coach Darrell Royal used to tell people, “You dance with the one who brung ya,” and that is just what Cooper girls basketball coach Deanne Dial plans to do Monday when her Dogettes meet Maud for a bi-district matchup in Mount Vernon.

“I think we just stick to our game. We’ve been successful with that, so we’re just gonna stick to our game,” Dial said. “If we need to make adjustments, that is what we will do. But we’ll just stick to what’s been working for us all year long.

