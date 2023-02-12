Legendary Texas Longhorn coach Darrell Royal used to tell people, “You dance with the one who brung ya,” and that is just what Cooper girls basketball coach Deanne Dial plans to do Monday when her Dogettes meet Maud for a bi-district matchup in Mount Vernon.
“I think we just stick to our game. We’ve been successful with that, so we’re just gonna stick to our game,” Dial said. “If we need to make adjustments, that is what we will do. But we’ll just stick to what’s been working for us all year long.
“We have a lot of different offenses our personnel follow and set up perfectly,” she said.
The Dogettes sailed perfectly through district play at 12-0 by sticking to that game plan and on the season only gave up 10 of the 35 games they played.
Something else working for the team is the camaraderie and spirit, she said.
“They play for each other not just with each other and they back each other up,” Dial said.
This year’s starting squad is a young one with four juniors and one senior.
But the senior and three of the juniors are seasoned in the playoff action as those four were part of the Dogette squad that went undefeated through district last year. And the other junior who was jayvee last year has earned her spot on varsity.
“These girls who’ve worked hard and they’re very, very much competitors. They just like to compete and win. They play for each other,” Dial said
The Dogettes’s opponent, the Lady Cardinals, finished fourth in Region II, District 16-2A that includes Detroit, Rivercrest and Clarksville, who will also be in the playoffs next week.
The Lady Cardinals were 9-19 on the season and 4-6 in district play.
The game is set to start at 6 p.m.
The Pantherettes will take on the Mabank on Monday in a 6 p.m. game in Greenville at the Greenville High School gym.
The North Lamar squad is riding an 11-game winning streak after going through 10 Region II, 15-4A games undefeated. The squad finished the regular season at 27-6.
The Paris High School Ladycats will meet Brownsboro in a Monday night game to decide who continues in the playoffs.
The game has a 6 p.m. start in the Caddo Mills High School gym.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
