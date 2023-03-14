The Cooper Dogettes got a mercy win Monday when they slammed in 11 runs in the bottom of the second inning to take an 18 to 0 lead.
The Campbell team took their at bat in the top of the third, but didn’t score so the game was called for the Dogettes.
In the game, Caylee Conley went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and scored two runs; Jolynn McCoy had two RBIs and scored two runs; Chani Sonntag scored three runs, as did Jolee Szafran, who along with Logan Kimbrell had two two RBIs.
In a Saturday game against Cumby, the Dogettes took a 3-0 loss.
Sonntag pitched six innings with 13 strikes while giving up three runs. She also got the Dogettes’ only hit of the game.
Cooper is now 2-1 in district.
