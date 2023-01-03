WILBURTON, Okla. — David McKnight scored 20 points, including the winning field goal with 6.9 seconds to play, lifting Eastern Oklahoma State College to a 74-73 victory Monday over Paris Junior College.
The Mountaineers’ win avenged a 95-42 loss to Paris in the second week of the season. EOSC improved to 6-7 while the Dragons fell to 7-8.
Paris’ Jaylen Wysinger scored a game-high 22 points. Ronald Holmes also was in double figures with 13 points.
Trailing 72-71 with 29.2 seconds to play, Paris worked the clock down to 16.5 seconds before Trey Swayzer gave Paris a 73-72 lead with a short jump shot.
Eastern Oklahoma countered with Arzhonte Dallas’ great pass to McKnight for the winning shot inside.
Paris inbounded the ball to midcourt, and after a timeout the Dragons got to inbound the shot with 5.6 seconds still on the clock. They got the ball to Wysinger, whose short jumper looked good but wouldn’t fall.
Eleven players scored for Paris. Esteban Roacho and Morris Williams added 8 points each, Rodney Geter and Swayzer had 6 apiece, Caleb Jones had 4, and three players — Jayce Wright, Trae Johnson and Maker Bar — added 2 points each.
