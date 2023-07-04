KD Moore

Moore said this season was ‘huge’ for him personally, as he made the Central Conference’s third team.

 Submitted photo

KD Moore rattled off his offseason basketball training regimen.

He wakes up at 5 a.m. and heads to the gym to start working on ball handling drills. Next, he transitions to conditioning, shooting practice and line work with his trainer for two hours. After grabbing breakfast back at home, and a quick nap, Moore is back to work in the gym and for a mile of cardio. He explained it flawlessly, like it has become second-nature.

KD Moore

Paris High School graduate K.D. Moore celebrates a TBL championship by cutting down the net.
KD Moore

Moore celebrates with ‘The Lillie’ trophy, awarded to TBL champions. Moore’s Potawatomi Fire finished the season with a 30-4 record.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.