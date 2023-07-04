If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
KD Moore rattled off his offseason basketball training regimen.
He wakes up at 5 a.m. and heads to the gym to start working on ball handling drills. Next, he transitions to conditioning, shooting practice and line work with his trainer for two hours. After grabbing breakfast back at home, and a quick nap, Moore is back to work in the gym and for a mile of cardio. He explained it flawlessly, like it has become second-nature.
The intense schedule produced results for Moore, a 2013 graduate of Paris High School, as he just won a TBL Championship with the Potawatomi Fire.
TBL (The Basketball League) is a professional basketball league Moore said many consider the third-best in the United States, behind the National Basketball Association and NBA G-League. The Fire is one of 49 teams and navigated the playoffs to win the championship.
The Fire of Potawatomi, Oklahoma, finished the regular season 22-3 and went 8-1 in the playoffs to secure the championship. After dropping the first game of a best-of-three championship series against the St. Louis Griffins, the Fire returned back to Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, where they were undefeated.
“When that loss happened, and you haven’t lost in two months, sometimes it kind of feels like that Chicken Little thing where the sky is falling,” Moore said. “But if you sit back and really look at it, we were in a hostile environment on the road and we only lost by two in overtime. So in my mind, it was never to panic. It was we got to go home where things will kind of go our way.”
To close out the series, the Fire won by 32 and nine points, punctuating a brilliant season. Rewards for the winners included a conference trophy, the championship “Lillie” trophy and rings. With that, Moore said, come contract extensions and bonuses, important for everyone grinding in the lesser-known corner of professional basketball.
“This season was actually really huge for me,” Moore said. “I was third team in the central conference, it’s the hardest conference in the TBL, so I was a top-15 player in that conference. I was also in the whole TBL top 10 in field goal percentage and two-point field goal percentage, and I won the finals, so it was a huge year for me. I can kind of dictate my next contract.”
Since graduating from PHS, basketball has taken Moore many places. He played for Richland Community College in Dallas, Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, and then professionally in Mexico’s Cibacopa League.
Moore said playing in TBL is the most challenging thing he’s done in his basketball career.
“It’s probably the hardest basketball that I’ve played because it’s professional, grown men and everyone is trying to get somewhere,” Moore said. “So, you have five guys on the court at all times that mean business and are there to protect their job.”
Everyone playing in TBL is motivated to earn a paycheck and hungry to reach a higher level of professional basketball. Moore is not alone when he said his biggest goal is to step on an NBA floor, even if it’s just for one game.
“I just want to continue to be the best professional basketball player I can overseas and in the TBL,” Moore said. “Every year I want to continuously have growth in my game to where it shows, and right now that’s what I’m doing.”
