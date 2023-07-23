Shane Fletcher, Honey Grove football coach, leaned back in his office chair, relaxing after a busy Wednesday. A well-worn black whistle still dangled around his neck, fresh off being used in a “Warrior Wednesday” training session. Last season, Fletcher’s first with the Warriors, Honey Grove went 9-3. The Paris News caught up with Fletcher last week, who is going into his 28th year of coaching.
Q: Is it cool to say you’ve been coaching for 28 years?
A: “It is. I mean, being that much closer to retirement is sad in a way and good in a way. I got two years left until I’m eligible to retire, but I won’t. I’ll keep going until I can’t. That’s one good thing about this job is I don’t feel like I go to work every day. This is what I was called to do, and man, our kids, this has been the best summer I’ve ever had. The last two days we have literally kicked their tail and they don’t back up. We have worked the dog out of them, and they don’t back up, they keep coming. It’s been special. This is a special group of kids, it really is. We got to stay healthy but it’s going to be a lot of fun. If we do, it could be really good.”
Q: Is the vibe different this summer coming off a winning season?
A: “It’s a culture. I was at Leonard for 17 years, so those kids knew my expectations from the time they were in seventh grade to the time they graduated high school, for years. And that was my biggest thing coming here was to change the culture. I knew that they hadn’t been very good in the last couple years. I didn’t know what the problem was, still don’t know what the problem was, to be honest with you. I just know what I do. I come in here and I’m going to make the weight room fun. We’re going to get after it, but we’re going to raise the roof on that place and we’re going to get our work done.”
Q: Is this a season you have circled because a strong upperclassmen presence?
A: “There’s an old football saying among football coaches if your parking lot is empty during practice you’re not going to be very good and if you parking lot is full you’re probably going to be pretty good because you got a bunch of juniors and seniors who can drive now. And we’ll still be fairly young, I think we’ll have only four seniors but we’ll have 19 juniors so that’s our loaded class and then our sophomores are really talented as well.”
Q: How has your staff pushed the kids on your team?
A: “A lot of the stuff that we’re doing right now is mental toughness stuff. We have a deal that we do every Wednesday in the offseason, it’s called Warrior Wednesday and we have six stations set up and there’s a whistle but as soon as it (blows) you are going to the next station. We do three and a half minutes a station. Usually, we get through all six stations and three or four more, so we go back for round two. And it’s not about us being bigger, faster, stronger that day, it’s about us trying to kick your tail. We did it today and it’s 100 degrees outside. That was our last one of the year until football starts so they took pride in that and busted their tail.”
Q: Where do you expect to see the benefits of mental toughness kick in?
A: “Fourth quarter. Those big games, whether it be for a district championship, for a playoff game, we don’t want to lose a fourth quarter game. And that’s where this warrior Wednesday stuff and complex will come into play, in the fourth quarter. We want to make football easy, compared to what we’ve done.”
Q: Is making football easy harder than it sounds?
A: “It is. Every sport has its own conditioning. A football player can play a whole football season then go to basketball and then they’re gassed cause it’s a different conditioning.
It’s just different and it’s hard to simulate so we do as much as we can without a helmet and shoulder pads on to simulate how tired they’re going to get. And what we do offensively, we’re trying to snap the ball as fast as we can get lined up and our kids got to get in shape and they practice themselves in shape, because we practice fast.
I think that’s one of the things that’s missing from football nowadays is mental toughness and we really take pride in that.”
Q: What is the culture of Honey Grove in year two?
A: “Work, work, work. We don’t give many days off, we don’t have many fun days, every now and then we do have a competition day or something like that, but they know when they come in this door they’re going to go to work.”
Q: What is the goal this year?
A: “Win 10 is what we’ve been saying. I don’t know what the ceiling is for these kids. We’re in a tough region, five out of the top 10 teams in the state are in our region. So, you got to run the gauntlet to get to semis, but I wouldn’t count us out. I wouldn’t count us out at all.”
