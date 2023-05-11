Dallas College Eastfield's Cade Conway was named the Dallas Athletic Conference Baseball Offensive Player of the Week. It is the final weekly award of the year.
A sophomore outfielder/designated hitter from Paris, Texas, Conway batted .727, going 8-for-11 with two home runs, a double, triple, six runs batted in, eight runs scored, two walks, two stolen bases, and did not strike out as the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III No. 3-ranked Harvester Bees went 3-0 last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.