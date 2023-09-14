Chisum Cheerleaders

The Chisum varsity cheer squad is coached by third-year coach Jennifer Cullum. Pictured from left to right: sophomore Gracie Gaytan, junior captain Emma Estep sophomore Alie Megason, senior Alyssa Parker, freshman Payton Dyck, sophomore Kennedi Ball and sophmore Zali Waldrip. Kneeling is senior manager Jacie Sanders. 

 Tony Corso/For The Paris News

It has often been said that “Mustang pride never dies.”

For the Chisum High School cheerleaders, their pride doesn’t just come from representing CHS itself, but being individuals who are strong and courageous.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.