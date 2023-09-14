It has often been said that “Mustang pride never dies.”
For the Chisum High School cheerleaders, their pride doesn’t just come from representing CHS itself, but being individuals who are strong and courageous.
Made of up freshman Payton Dyck with sophomores Gracie Gaytan, Alie Megason, Kennedi Ball and Zali Waldrip, along with junior captain Emma Estep and seniors Alyssa Parker and Jacie Sanders, this season’s Chisum varsity cheer squad is more than just a group of athletes, they are a family.
“To me personally cheering is important because it gives me the opportunity to support my team,” Estep said. “Mustang spirit is important to me, and the colors red and gray are everything to me. Being a Chisum varsity cheerleader is one of the most special things in my life. I want to do anything I can to support my school and show that this is a family.”
For third-year head coach Jennifer Cullum, while the small numbers do sometimes present obstacles for her squad, she continues to be impressed with the way her girls show they can always do more with less.
“Our biggest challenge is numbers,” Cullum added. “We can have as many as 10 girls on our squad and we have yet to have 10, which immediately creates problems when you are trying to do stunts. When we have stunt group then we have three possible flyers, and if one of the girls is injured or sick, then it creates a lot of problems, because you can’t do stunts with small groups. At a pep rally earlier this year, we were scheduled to do a dance routine, and we had to change it up at the last minute to make it singles instead of doubles. These girls pulled together and put on a show, and I was so proud of them.”
“These girls have character,” Cullum added. “Last year we had almost an entirely new squad, and fortunately most of the girls who were here last year came back out this year. We had a character campaign last year where we wanted to spread kindness. These girls don’t always know that I’m watching, but I get told all the time that these girls aren’t just including other students but making them feel as welcome as possible at Chisum High School. When these girls graduate, they aren’t just going to be great in their communities, but they are going to go on to be great people in this world.”
For senior Alyssa Parker, being a cheerleader isn’t just about bringing spirit to the Friday night games, but making everyone feel like they are a part of the show.
“Being a cheerleader at Chisum to me means to be outgoing, courageous, and to welcome everyone in with open arms, and make anyone you see feel comfortable no matter what,” she said. “I take a lot of pride in being a role model because it makes me feel better about myself. I want to be an example for people ,to strive to be when they get older.”
“Everyone looks to me for guidance being the only senior,” Parker said. “I’m the back spot when we do stunts, and that’s what everyone calls me in general. They call me that because I’m always there to make sure that everyone stays together as a family and that we can always perform our best as a team.”
