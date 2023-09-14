Throughout the years, the Chisum High School marching band has been known for its elaborate shows and presence on the field during halftime at football games.
This season is no different for CHS band director John Marsh, along with his Assistant Director Cody Vorwerk and Guard director Trevelyan Marsh.
This year’s leadership committee is made up of Janeth Ovando, Emma Brandt, Kyndin Spethman, Justin Ferguson, Jacee Michaud, Kason Fortner, Rachel Ovando, Nolan LaRue, Kadence Marsh and Reagan Frey.
In total there are 60 members of the CHS band this season, and people can expect a show every time they see the Mustang band.
“This is a very close-knit group we have this season,” John Marsh said. “They’ve been working very hard, and we have some tremendous leadership throughout this program. These kids do everything together from practice to socializing outside of school. There’s no cliques and it’s just wonderful seeing everyone come together like they have.”
Marsh also gave some insight to the program which the CHS band is performing this season.
“Our show this year is called ‘Interwoven’ and it’s a unique style of program,” he said. “It’s kind of based on the concept of a helix. What we mean by that is the concept of being bound together. It’s not super science related or anything. Most of the show is based on a percussion ensemble piece called ‘Helix’.”
“Our ballad in the middle is a pop tune called ‘Human’ by Christina Perri,” Marsh added. “It’s very different, and it’s very percussion driven and electronic heavy. It’s been an entertaining show so far this season. People are going to hear a lot of different sounds from our electronic instruments. The show you will see from Chisum is very different than what you might see from a lot of other schools.”
As with any new school year comes an array of challenges in one form or another. This season though in preparation for the show, Marsh said there’s been one constant challenge: the sweltering Texas heat.
“This particular year has seen us dealing with the heat constantly,” Marsh said. “Obviously we’re in East Texas so it’s going to be hot no matter what at this time of the year. But unlike in previous years we’ve had to take more actions in order to ensure the safety of the kids.”
“We’ve done everything from giving the kids neck towels during games, to cutting down practice times if we need to,” Marsh added. “Our big thing is safety and we’ve been very proactive in making sure the kids can still perform but at the same time still be safe. It’s been a challenge but we’ve been able to do a lot of good things.”
