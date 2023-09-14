Replacing a well-known person in any profession is never an easy task.
For North Lamar High School band director Austin Snow, this year he isn’t just replacing anyone, he’s stepping into the shoes of a legend.
“This year has had many challenges for me,” Snow said. “The biggest one being that I am taking over a program that has been run by one of the legends of Texas Band Directors in Randy Jones. For the last 37 years he led this program and was loved by the community and the students.”
“I consider it a great honor to be stepping into this program,” Snow added. “The students, parents and the administration at North Lamar have done a wonderful job welcoming myself and my family to this great community.”
While there is a new face leading the NLHS band program, that’s not the only thing that’s new this season. This year’s show has a mythical feel to it, one might even say ‘It’s all Greek to me.’
“Our halftime show is called ‘Mythos’ and it’s a minimalistic musical and visual representation of Greek deities,” Snow said. “We will cover such figures like Apollo, Zeus, Eros, Aphrodite and Poseidon. This year’s show is different from North Lamar shows in the past because of the production. We’ve brought on a program coordinator to provide a more polished and professional production as well as utilizing a new marching style.”
This season’s drum majors are Jaden Brown, Joy Greenwell and Gavin Jackson. Snow said that he couldn’t be more pleased with how his drum majors have helped lead the program this season.
“All of our drum majors have been so crucial to the transition we’ve made this season, and all three are model students.”
